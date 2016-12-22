Market Rasen Town U16s stun league leaders North Lindum

Market Rasen Town Under 16s pulled off their best result of the season with a big victory at the league leaders.

Rasen faced a stern test in an away trip to top of the league North Lindum Hawkes, but returned 5-2 winners.

A fantastic first-half performance took the game stunned North Lindum and after a dominate display the visitors went into the break 5-0 up.

There were first goals for the club for Joe Robinson and Niall Westwick, while Alex Nagrillo and Tom Carter also got on the scoresheet.

The highlight of the half, however, was an amazing team goal finished off by the day’s captain and man-of-the-match Adam Richards.

The second half saw the Hawkes hit back strongly, but after conceding two early goals shortly after half-time, Town held firm to see out the game and put their promotion push back on track.

Rasen are now four points off the top spot with a game in hand after a great team effort and the perfect way to finish 2016.

They return to action on Sunday, January 8 when they hit the road once more for the trip to Ruskington where they will be looking for three further points to apply further pressure on the leaders.