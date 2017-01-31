Market Rasen Town U16s stay top despite East Coast draw

Market Rasen Town’s winless run against East Coast went on as the league leaders were held to a draw on Sunday.

Rasen had lost the corresponding fixture at Burgh le Marsh in the last two seasons, but with the confidence gained in recent games, Rasen were hopeful of turning the tables.

Market Rasen Town U16s EMN-170123-125744002

Weather conditions and the pitch were difficult for both teams and Rasen were slow out the blocks, conceding an early goal after only three minutes.

On the back foot, Rasen were tested and took a good 15 minutes to get a foothold in the game and start to create any meaningful chances.

Robbie Goulsbra went closest when his volley beat the keeper, but not the crossbar.

Unable to level the score, East Coast took their one-goal advantage into the break.

The determined visitors took to the pitch in the second half pushing to continue their unbeaten run which stretches back to November.

In an overly physical second period, they took control of the game and after several near-misses finally levelled the game with a well-taken strike by Jack Richards.

Town were left to settle for a point from a hard-fought draw, but showed great character.

Man-of-the-match was stand-in keeper Ryan Kenyon who looked as though he’d spent all season between the posts but, once again, the award could have gone to any of the Rasen players with the effort and determination shown.

Rasen manager Brian Inman was more than happy with the result.

“It’s always a difficult trip to East Coast and they are a very physical team,” he said.

“The lads were fantastic and I’m happy with the way they responded to conceding the early goal.

“It’s not the style of football we usually play, but we kept the run going.”

Rasen are still top of Division C, but are without a game this weekend which gives the chasing pack a chance to close the gap.

With five games of the season remaining, Rasen have four home games which may just be the key factor to push them over the line.

Their next game is on Sunday, February 12 when they entertain Metheringham at Rase Park (10.45am kick-off).s