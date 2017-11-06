Market Rasen Town U16s feel the heat against Flames

Market Rasen Town Under 16s fought hard before succumbing to second-placed Grantham Flames on Sunday in their first home match of the season.

Things didn’t start well as the home side went 1-0 down inside the first five minutes and Grantham’s second followed shortly after as Rasen struggled in the opening quarter-of-an-hour.

Market Rasen started to up the tempo after Grantham’s second goal and pulled one back through Joe Lissaman and went into half-time still very much in the game at 2-1 down.

But the second half started the way of the first as Grantham opened up a 3-1 lead.

Market Rasen responded again when they pulled a second goal back through Eric Blair.

But a mistake in defence from a Grantham corner allowed the visitors in to make it 4-2 which was closely followed by a fifth to give the opposition a decisive 5-2 win.

The Rasen lads battled hard until the final whistle, but just couldn’t find a way back into the game.

They are next in action on Sunday, November 19 at home to Welton.