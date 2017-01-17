Market Rasen Town U16s boss cools title talk

Market Rasen Town Under 16s manager Brian Inman has told his players not to get carried away after seeing his side go joint top of the league on Sunday.

Town edged out fellow promotion contenders Healing Hotspur 3-2 at home as both teams kicked off knowing top spot was up for grabs.

Both teams made a tentative start with Healing settling into the game sooner.

And when a ball over the top created panic among Rasen’s defence and keeper, Healing took the lead.

Rasen were stung into action by this embarrassing mistake and Tom Robinson scored a well-worked goal just before half-time to level the game going into the interval.

The second half was a compelling, competitive affair, but as the game progressed, the home side started to create the more incisive chances.

Two further goals from Tom Carter and Jack Richards secured the spoils.

Jacob Bennett was man-of-the-match, but it was a great team performance which gives Rasen a huge amount of belief going into the last seven games of the season.

Inman said: “It’s nice be joint top of the league and after a slow start to the season, we are now in a position to contend for promotion, and that’s down to the hard work of the lads and the people who help us.

“But we haven’t won anything yet. The table only matters after the last game has been played.

“We still have to play several of the teams around us in the table and it will be difficult, but the hard work continues and we will see what happens.”

Rasen’s next game is an away fixture against third-placed Hykeham Tigers A on Sunday (kick-off 12.30pm).

Rasen have never beaten the Tigers and are desperate to make amends for defeat in the reverse fixture earlier in the season in a game they dominated.