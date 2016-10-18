Market Rasen Town U14s lose unbeaten start

Market Rasen Town’s Development Squad went down 4-0 to Division One side Clee Town A in the Junior Challenge Cup.

Under 16s returned to winning ways with a 6-0 victory at Hykeham Bees, thanks to a Jack Robinson hat-trick, two from Alex Negrillo and one for Jack Richards.

The Under 15s lost 6-2 to North Lindum Hawks despite a much improved performance, with goals from Joseph Lissaman and Alex Grimmett, and Town’s Under 14s lost for the first time this season, 4-2 to Spilsby Juniors, Town’s consolations coming from George Balmer and an own goal.

There was a second straight win for the Under 13s, 7-4 at Lowlands. Henry James bagged five goals, making it 11 in two games, while Josh Trushell and Chris Allen were also on target.

The Under 10s beat Boston B 4-1 with Harvey Baxter’s double adding to strikes from Charlie Branch and Kieran Styles, while Isaac Shepherd’s brace gave the Under 8s a 2-0 win.