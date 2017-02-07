Market Rasen Town U10s earn draw in fine match

Sunday saw Market Rasen Town Under 10s welcome Hykeham Town to Rase Park for a clash of the league’s two in-form teams.

Though non-competitive, both teams were fired up, wanting the win and this showed straight from the kick-off.

From the whistle both teams played committed, quality football beyond their years and cancelled each other out in the early stages.

Hykeham broke through the centre and took the lead midway through the first half and held the advantage until the break.

Rasen produced a determined second-half effort to get something from the game and after a period of constant probing, won a penalty, but it was excellently saved.

The hosts kept pushing and finally got an equaliser with a great goal through Harvey Baxter.

Both teams had their chances to win the game. Hykeham won a penalty, but Rasen keeper Peter Parrish saved the kick as the game finished 1-1; a fair result for a fantastic example of youth grassroots football.

Rasen’s player-of-the-match was Ashton Annibal who showed real leadership, determination and fight in the midfield, exemplifying the Rasen team spirit.

Manager Scott Parrish said: “I’m delighted with the result. It was a great game of football between the two best teams in the league.

“This is our first season together and they have been brilliant.

“The support today from family and friends was amazing.”