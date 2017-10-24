Market Rasen Town Reserves put four past high-flyers

Market Rasen Town Reserves got back to winning ways in the league with their first victory in four matches on Saturday.

Rasen hosted Sutton Rovers Reserves who sit second in the East Lincs Combination Division Three, and like Town with just one defeat this season.

But the home side were up 1-0 at the break and went on to record an impressive 4-1 win.

Oliver Boylan scored twice, and Thomas Lingard was also on target, while Andrew Belt followed up his brace in last week’s cup defeat to Mablethorpe with another goal.

The win moves Town into fourth, level on points with Sutton and third-placed Susie Star, and eight points behind runaway leaders Grimsby Borough Development B.

They are without a fixture this weekend.