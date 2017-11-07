Market Rasen Town Reserves maintain pressure

A single goal was enough to keep Market Rasen Reserves in touch with the East Lincs Combination promotion chasers on Saturday.

The 1-0 win at GB Kitchens saw Rasen move to within five points of Division Three leaders Grimsby Borough Development B.

They sit fourth with four wins from six league games, level on points with third-placed Sutton Rovers, and just three behind second-placed Susie Star, with a game in hand on both.

On Saturday, they will be confident of extending their good run at winless bottom side Alford Town Second XI. Kick-off 2pm.