Market Rasen Town Reserves held to draw

Market Rasen Town Reserves were held to a home draw on Saturday as they dropped their first points of the season.

Rasen led 1-0 at half-time against Susie Star, but finished the game with 10 men after George Bennett’s sending off and had to settle for a 2-2 draw. Kieran Togher was on target for the second weekend running, while Ian Smith also netted for the hosts.

The result leaves them second in East Lincs Combination Division Three.

Rasen are without a fixture this weekend, but return to league action on Saturday, October 7 against Grimsby Borough Development B (ko 2.30pm).