Market Rasen Town Reserves bow out of Town Trophy

There was cup disappointment for Market Rasen Town Reserves on Saturday.

Rasen hosted East Lincs Combination Division One title contenders All Star Panthers in the Town Trophy.

There was to be no upset as the Division Three side were beaten 4-1 with all of the goals coming before half-time.

Kieran Togher got the Rasen consolation - his eighth goal of the season.

On Saturday, they host Louth Old Boys Vets in the league at Rase Park (kick-off 2pm).