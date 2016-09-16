Market Rasen Town juniors win league fair play award

Young footballers have been rewarded for their sporting behaviour with a special accolade from their league.

Last season’s Market Rasen Town Under 12s were recently awarded the Mid-Lincs League Sportsmanship Trophy.

It is awarded based on scores which opposing managers have given the team for their sporting behaviour both on and off the pitch over the course of the season.

Team manager Karen Bett said: “I was extremely proud of the boys when I received the call from the Mid-Lincs League to say they had won this trophy.

“The boys have a great attitude to the game, and the coaching team and club have always encouraged them to play fairly and treat their opposition with respect.

“This not only helps them in football, but in all other aspects of life”

Along with the trophy, the team which will step up to under 13s level this season, also won a football kit, sponsored by the Co-op.

Karen added: “The boys won the trophy so we let them choose the kit, and despite me being a Lincoln City fan we had to go with the stripes of Grimsby Town. They do look great, though.”

The boys kick off their season at home to Horncastle on Sunday (2.15pm kick-off).