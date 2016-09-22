Market Rasen Town juniors thank new sponsors Dexel

Market Rasen Town Under 13s football team have secured sponsorship for jackets for the new season from town-based Dexel Tyre and Auto Centre.

Nick Gavins went along to Rase Park to present the team with their new kit.

He said: “It’s great that we can get involved in sponsoring a local team; the boys look great in their jackets.”

Team manager Karen Bett said: “Each year we look for companies within our local area to help us with sponsorship of kit, and this season we were desperate for jackets as the boys had grown out of their last ones.

“We are very grateful that the Market Rasen branch of Dexel chose to sponsor us and the jackets will be great for the winter months ahead.”

* Nick from Dexel presents the jackets to the team’s captain Jamie Sleeth and manager Karen Bett.