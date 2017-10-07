Market Rasen Town juniors kitted out thanks to new sponsors

Market Rasen Town FC Under 9s have been fully kitted out for the new season thanks to sponsors RPC Containers.

The Rasen branch of the packaging business has bought the team new home and away kits as well as training kit.

Market Rasen Under 9s in training tops EMN-170510-122204002

Pictured, from left, back – Damian Higginson (assistant manager), Malcolm Richards of sponsors RPC, Matthew Weeks (team manager), middle – Isaac Sheppard, Reuben Herridge, Lewis Baxter, Freddie Thomas, Manpal Mattu; front – Charles Roke, Ellis Dalton, Eddie Neale, Jacob Higginson.