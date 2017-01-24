Market Rasen Town juniors boss top-of-the-table clash

Market Rasen Town Under 16s strengthened their promotion hopes with their first win over Hykeham in three seasons.

Rasen went into the game sharing top spot in the Midlincs League with Hykeham and looking to make amends for a 3-0 home defeat earlier in the season.

Despite many games being called off because of the weather, the Fen Lane pitch was fit to play and the firm suited the passing game of both teams.

The visitors dominated the first half and put Hykeham on the back foot immediately. Rasen played some exceptional football at times and went ahead after only five minutes when Jack Richards opened the scoring.

With confidence high, Rasen were soon 2-0 up through another well-taken goal from Richards. And Tom Carter scored his sixth goal of the season before half-time to put Town firmly in control at the break.

The second half was a more physical affair with both teams battling for every ball.

The visitors had the chances to take the game out of Hykeham’s reach with some well-worked moves, but great goalkeeping denied them.

Hykeham pulled a goal back, but controlled the game well enough to take the two points on offer.

Man-of-the-match Adam Richards was involved in everything from his defensive midfield position, launching attacks and shutting down those of the opposition, but it was a great team display.

The result keeps Rasen top spot, but the top five are still separated by only four points with six games to play.

Rasen manager Brian Inman said: “We’re now into the business end of the season, but we will not change our philosophy.

“We take every game in turn and don’t look too far ahead. The lads have put themselves in this position with hard work and by playing some great football. It’s down to them to continue the run and not get carried away.”

Rasen’s next game is a 2.15pm kick-off against East Coast at Burgh Le Marsh on Sunday.

East Coast are not currently contesting top spot, but are another bogey team for Rasen.

They are another side Rasen have failed to beat in the last three season and could be decisive on the outcome of the season with both home and away fixtures still to play.

Yet with Rasen unbeaten in the league since mid-November, hopes are high of breaking this unwanted record.