Market Rasen Town FC: Young Caitlin helps to kit out dad’s team

A real family effort has helped kit out Market Rasen Town Under 16s for their new league season.

Young Caitlin Carr, daughter of team coach Steve, manned a cake stall every Saturday of her school summer holidays to raise money to buy new training jackets.

Market Rasen Town Under 16s with their home kit sponsored by Joyce Rhodes and Roger Clarke of electrical retailer Peter Rhodes EMN-171210-113659002

She sold cakes and pastries made by her aunt Janice Tappenden, who runs Lils Cakes in Oxford Street, as well as flowers grown by her granddad and raised £380.

Caitlin is pictured with the team (back row, left) after handing over the blue training tops.

The team are also supported by another Oxford Street business, Peter Rhodes electrical retailers who sponsored their yellow home kit through Joyce Rhodes and Roger Clarke.

The team lies eighth in the Lincolnshire Co-Op Mid Lincs Under 16s C League after a 4-1 defeat at runaway leaders Welton last weekend.

On Sunday they host Grantham Flames at Rase Park (kick-off 2.15pm).