Market Rasen Town FC Reserves look to maintain momentum

Market Rasen Town Reserves return to action this weekend following a break in their fixture schedule.
Town’s second string will look to reduce the gap to the Division Three leaders after making a promising start to their East Lincs Combination campaign.
They lie fourth with three wins and just one defeat in their opening five matches and have a game in hand on all three teams above them.
On Saturday they travel to Humberston to take on sixth-placed GB Kitchens (kick-off 2pm).
* Brigg Town Development Squad will look to halt their slide down the Lincolnshire League table as they, too, return to action after a fortnight off.
The Zebras entertain Wyberton on Saturday at the Hawthorns (kick-off 3pm) trying to arrest a run of six straight defeats in league and cup.
The defence has been a particular concern of late, having conceded 24 goals in that sequence.
They lie eighth, just a point above bottom side CGB Humbertherm.
Wyberton, meanwhile, have also not enjoyed the best of starts with just one league win this season, and three draws.
