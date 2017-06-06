Market Rasen Town FC recruit new manager

It’s all change at the top for Market Rasen Town FC after the appointment of a new management team.

Tom Padden has taken over as first team manager for next season with Matt Garner his assistant manager.

Madden has been working with the grassroots development at Lincoln City FC, as Junior Imps co-ordinator, where Garner has also been involved.

Last season the club’s first team struggled in the lower reaches of the Lincolnshire League, and fielded a development squad in the East Lincs Combination.

Town plan to retain that format for the 2017/18 campaign under the new management.

* Padden (right) is pictured being welcomed to Market Rasen Town FC by club chairman Carl Adlam