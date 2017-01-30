Market Rasen Town end losing run

Market Rasen Town played out a goalless draw with fellow Lincolnshire League strugglers Ruston Sports on Saturday.

Town have scored just once in their last five games, but the draw put an end to a run of 10 successive league defeats and pulled them level on points with Nettleham in 13th. They host Wyberton on Saturday (2pm).

Elsewhere, Jonathan Nichols hit a hat-trick as Brigg United Reserves thrashed bottom side Harrowby 7-3.

Jack Tierney (2) and Joe Taylor were also on target and the scoring was capped by an own goal. Brigg moved up to eighth and entertain league leaders Skegness Town on Saturday.