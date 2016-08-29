Market Rasen Town draw a blank

Goals were hard to come by for Market Rasen Town as they drew a blank in both of last week’s Lincolnshire League fixtures.

Town picked up a point in their local derby with Brigg Town Reserves on Wednesday evening as both sides fought out a goalless draw at Rase Park.

And a Luke Blondel double consigned Rasen to a 2-0 loss at Horncastle Town on Saturday, their third defeat of the season.

Rasen lie 12th in the table going into this week’s league double-header.

They host Immingham Town tonight (Wednesday) at 6.30pm before the short trip to Humberston to meet Grimsby Borough Reserves on Saturday (3pm kick-off).