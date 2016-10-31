Market Rasen Town Development bow out of cup

Market Rasen Town Development Squad bowed out of the Town Trophy with a 4-2 defeat at Skegness United on Saturday.

The first 10 minutes was dominated by United, but Rasen began to come more into it with Tom Newitt involved in most of their moves.

However, once United took control again they began to cause problems to the visitors’ defence.

Although struggling to find that killer ball at times, Ben Togher pulled off some good saves to keep Rasen from going behind.

During this period Alex Kendrick came close on two occasions, firing just wide from a good position before Togher saved a low effort.

United finally went into the lead when an excellent cross from the right by Ryan O’Loughlin was headed home by Keaton Grainger.

At half-time United went in with a one-goal lead, but on the balance of play, the hosts felt it should have been more.

Within two minutes of the re-start United went two up when Alex Forster robbed a defender and placed his shot into the far corner from an acute angle.

United continued to dominate the game with O’Loughlin, Grainger and John Courtney all going close.

On 62 minutes Rasen got themselves back into the game from a corner when Ian Williams was left alone at the far post and headed home.

With 15 minutes left, the visitors drew level when a penalty was award for a push on a Rasen player by Jonny Hodson.

Williams, Rasen’s best player on the day, gave Jack Minor in the United goal no chance with his spot kick.

The visitors were now in confident mood and United needed to regain the lead quickly.

This they did within three minutes when Courtney showed neat footwork before slicing the ball across the goal where Zak Bray was on hand to finish from five yards.

On 80 minutes United sealed victory when O’Loughlin ran into the Rasen box and beat four players before teeing up Alex Kendrick who fired home.

United moved into the next round, but at times made it more difficult for themselves than it should have been.

Rasen DS return to East Lincs Combination action on Saturday when they visit Sutton Rovers Reserves (Kick-off 2pm).