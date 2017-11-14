Market Rasen Town close on leaders with six-goal win

A second-half blitz of goals helped Market Rasen Town Reserves finally see of bottom side Alford Town Second XI on Saturday.

Town started the East Lincs Combination match as firm favourites against an Alford second string which had picked up just one point this season.

But the visitors were unable to break down Alford’s resistance in a goalless first half.

Any fears of a surprise result were blown after the break as George Bennett’s double allied to strikes from James Lowman, Craig McIntyre, Thomas Lingard and Kieran Togher wrapped up a 6-0 win.

Town stayed in fourth place, but moved to within two points of leaders Grimsby Borough Development B with a game in hand.

On Saturday they host Division One side All Star Panthers in round one of the Town Trophy at Rase Park (kick-off 1.45pm).

* Brigg Town Development’s bad run of form continued on Saturday when they were beaten 7-0 at in-form Ruston Sports.

The result left Brigg second-bottom of the Lincolnshire League. On Saturday they host AFC Boston in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup (ko 2.30pm).