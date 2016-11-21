Market Rasen Town beaten at Lincs League leaders Grimsby

Market Rasen Town slipped to their sixth straight defeat on Saturday at Lincolnshire Football League leaders Grimsby Borough Reserves.

Luke Fanthorpe’s brace allied to strikes from Connor Southern, James Deeming and Will Sinclair condemned Town to a 5-2 defeat, with Joe Osbourne and Ian Smith on target for the visitors.

The defeat left Rasen in ninth ahead of Saturday’s trip to Immingham Town (kick-off 2pm).

Brigg Town Reserves, who travel to Wyberton this weekend, moved up to 10th after a 2-0 win at Sleaford Sports Amateurs thanks to goals from Jonathan Nicholls and Jack Tierney.