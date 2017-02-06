Lincs League: Brigg Reserves end Skegness Town’s 13-match winning run

Brigg Town Reserves breathed life into the Lincolnshire League title race as they inflicted a rare defeat on runaway leaders Skegness Town on Saturday.

Skegness had their lead cut to five points, albeit with games in hand over their nearest rivals, as Brigg halted the visitors’ run of 13 straight wins.

It was also the first time the Lilywhites had conceded a league goal since the end of November.

Elliott Drinkell put the hosts ahead before Jack Tierney doubled the lead after the break.

And Kyle Bensley’s second-half goal made sure of the points and sealed a 3-1 win.

Brigg, who are without a fixture this weekend, stay eighth, but closed to within two points of the top six.