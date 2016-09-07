Lincs Football League: Market Rasen Town shade Immingham to climb to ninth

Kieran Togher’s double was enough to earn Market Rasen their second win of the Lincolnshire Football League season last Wednesday.

Togher gave Town a 1-0 half-time lead in the midweek fixture before adding the second half winner as Rasen bounced back from their 2-0 defeat at Horncastle in their previous fixture.

Rasen were without a match on Saturday and currently lie ninth, but were scheduled to return to action last night (Tuesday) away to Sleaford Sports Amateurs.

The Sleaford side won 2-0 at Brigg Town Reserves on Saturday as goals from Liam Tunstall and Dominic Kew gave seventh-placed Amateurs their third league win.

Elsewhere in the league, Horncastle Town joined the early pace-setters with their fifth consecutive win.

A brace of goals from Michael Harness helped them to three points at bottom-of-the-table Ruston Sports and lifted them to third in the table.

Nettleham got off the mark with their first point and goals of the season at Wyberton, while Louth Town recorded their fourth win of the season at home to Sleaford Town Reserves.

Cleethorpes Town’s Development Squad registered their first win, by the odd goal in three, at Harrowby United’s second string, while Hykeham Town were hit for six by Immingham Town.

In the Challenge Cup, Skegness Town eased their way into the second round with victory at CGB Humbertherm.