Lincolnshire League: Market Rasen Town slip at strugglers

Market Rasen Town went down 4-2 at Ruston Sports in the Lincolnshire League with Kieran Togher and Joe Osbourne on target for the visitors.

Town remain fifth at the halfway point of the season and host Sleaford Town Reserves on Saturday at Rase Park (kick-off 2pm).

In the Town Trophy, Rasen’s Development Squad lost 4-2 at Skegness United, both goals coming from Ian Williams.

Goals from George Fox, Ross Gilliot, Alex Rawden and Henry Stennett gave the Under 14s a 4-0 win over Sleaford Town.

The Under 8s dominated against North Lindum Hawks, but could only find the net once, Jacob Higginson on target in a 1-1 draw.