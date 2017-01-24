Lincolnshire League: Market Rasen Town routed by Hykeham

Market Rasen Town slipped closer to the foot of the Lincolnshire League after slumping to their heaviest defeat of the season at home to title-chasing Hykeham Town on Saturday.

Town were 4-0 down by half-time, and Kieran Togher’s 10th goal of the season was the smallest of consolations as the hosts were thumped 7-1.

Their 10th straight defeat, allied to Nettleham’s 2-0 win over Ruston Sports, saw Rasen drop to third-bottom of the table.

Town have conceded 31 goals in their last six games and last tasted victory in the league in October when they beat high-flying Grimsby Borough Reserves.

They will be desperate to reverse their fortunes on Saturday when they host fellow strugglers Ruston who sit a place and nine points below Rasen, having won just three times this season. Kick-off is 2pm.

Elsewhere, Brigg Town Reserves bounced back from successive defeats with a 2-1 win at home to CGB Humbertherm on Saturday.

Brigg trailed at half-time to Oliver Graham’s goal, but Kyle Bensley and Jonathan Nichols led the second-half fightback.

The win keeps Brigg in ninth, but closed the gap on Louth Town to just two points.

They will be hoping for more of the same on Saturday when they travel to bottom side Harrowby United Reserves who have won just once this term. The match kicks off at 3pm.