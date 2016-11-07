Lincolnshire League: Market Rasen slip up, but Brigg reachsemi-finals

Market Rasen Town dropped to eighth place in the Lincolnshire Football League after slipping to a narrow defeat on Saturday.

Edward Robinson’s goal was enough to earn Sleaford Town reserves all three points at Rase Park, giving the visitors a third straight win, but consigning Town to their fourth successive defeat since beating title-chasing Grimsby Borough.

Rasen take a break from the league programme on Saturday with the third round of the Lincolnshire FA County Junior Cup.

They host Spilsby Town, who sit third in the Boston and District League Premier Division, at Rase Park (kick-off 1.30pm).

* Brigg Town reserves booked their place in the Lincolnshire League Challenge cup semi-finals after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win.

Neither Brigg nor hosts Harrowby United Reserves could manage a goal over 90 minutes of their quarter-final tie.

Scott Floyd put the home side in front in extra time only for Jonathan Nicholls to grab an equaliser with just two minutes from the end to force penalties.

Harrowby failed to find the net in the shoot-out as Brigg edged through 2-0.

Town must now wait for almost five months before their next cup action when they take on Nettleham in the semi-finals at the Hawthorns on April 1.

Horncastle Town will entertain Skegness Town in the other semi-final.