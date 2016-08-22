Lincolnshire Football League: Market Rasen Town and Brigg Town Reserves draw blank

Both of our sides drew a blank on the second weekend of the Lincolnshire Football League.

Market Rasen Town came into Saturday on a high following their midweek 2-0 win over Cleethorpes Town Development Squad, Angus Findlay and Kyle Paul securing the three points.

Action from Horncastle's 2-1 win over Brigg Town Reserves EMN-160822-112053002

But they dropped to 10th with a 2-0 defeat at CGB Humbertherm for whom David Matthews and Joe Stuart found the back of the net.

Brigg Town Reserves, meanwhile, were beaten for the second time in four days as they fell to the odd goal in three at Horncastle Town.

Scott Lowman scored a brace for the home side, while Scott Neary’s goal proved a consolation as the Zebras slip to 14th and remain winless after three games.

The two sides meet tonight (Wednesday) at Rase Park (6.45pm kick-off).

Rasen then travel to Horncastle on Saturday, while Brigg host Ruston Sports. Matches kick-off 3pm.