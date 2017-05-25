Kick-off for Caistor Walking Football Club

A new sports group in Caistor is hoping to inject a buzz into the regime of retirement.

Caistor Walking Football Club held its first match earlier this month when 11 players enjoyed one hour of the beautiful game at the town’s sports ground.

Action from Caistor Walking Football's inaugural match EMN-170525-120529002

There was a mixture of players with some having not kicked a ball for 30 years, while others, from the Welton Imps, play every week.

The inaugural match served up plenty of goalmouth action with a couple of great saves from Mike ‘The Cat’ Hubbert.

“I really enjoyed it, and I hope this is the starting of a strong group in Caistor,” said Mike.

Fellow player Malcolm Dawson added: “It was a long time since I had kicked a ball and it was great playing at my own pace. I was pleased with my first goal!”

Walking football is a slower-paced version of the game, aimed at the over 55s, and is played on smaller pitches with more breaks.

The sport is gradually catching on nationwide, prompting Bob Tubman to set up a club in Caistor.

Bob received support from Sophie Bartup, an FA football development officer based at Lincoln City, along with Helen Pitman and Cllr Angela Clark from the town council and Caistor Tennyson FC.

Sam Asquith mowed, rolled and lined the pitch prior to kick-off.

“It’s a great way to get out more, meet new people and feel better,” Bob said.

Colin Saywell added: “Taking up a physical activity can inject a buzz and energy into your routine.”

* The group meets at Caistor Sports Ground, in Brigg Road, every Wednesday with kick-off at 11am.

To find out more, email Bob at thetubmans@btinternet.com or call him on (01673) 828306.