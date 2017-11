Kieran Togher netted twice as Market Rasen Town Reserves beat Louth Old Boys Vets 3-1 on Saturday.

Darren Salmon was also on target for the hosts, who sit second in the East Lincs Football Combination Division Three.

Carl Mumby responded for the Old Boys, who had Lee Jaines sent off for a second bookable offence.

On Saturday Rasen host ninth-place Mablethorpe Athletic Sport, with a 2pm kick off.