Invincible Wragby FC celebrate perfect season at awards night

Wragby FC celebrated a magnificent season at their presentation night last week.

Under the new management of Dan Shoubridge and Paul Goy, the team enjoyed a 22-game winning streak as they topped the Lincoln and District Sunday League Division Three with a 100 per cent record.

Players were presented with their individual champions trophies by Steve Walker, the Lincoln Sunday League registrar.

Individual awards were also presented to Stuart Parnell (Young Player of the Season), Dan Height (Clubman), Daryl Dunn (Chairman’s Cup), Dean Hillreiner (Manager’s Player), Scott Lowman (Golden Boot - 35 goals), Anthony Parnell (Turnor Arms Players’ Player), Paul Goy (Phillip Brunlet Plate).