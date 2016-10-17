Football: Market Rasen Town defeat Lincs League leaders Grimsby

Market Rasen Town continued to upset the odds at the top of the Lincolnshire League after overcoming Grimsby Borough Reserves on Saturday.

Hot on the heels of their victory over champions and leaders Skegness Town, Rasen beat new leaders Grimsby Borough Reserves 2-1 at Rase Park.

The Smith boys, Nathan and Ian, did the damage with a goal apiece, while Gareth Flint replied for the visitors.

Town sit clear in fifth place in the league, seven points behind Grimsby and five points adrift of Skegness, Horncastle Town and Hykeham Town.

They were due to visit Lincoln Moorlands last night ahead of Saturday’s home derby against Louth Town (kick-off 3pm).