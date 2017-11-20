Fightback falls just short for Market Rasen Town U16s

A determined comeback came up just short as Market Rasen Town Under 16s were narrowly beaten at home by Welton on Sunday.

After a goalless first 20 minutes, Welton took the lead through a scrappy goal from a corner and then extended their lead a couple of minutes later after a mix-up in the Rasen defence.

Welton were 3-0 up on the half-hour and looked to be dominating the game.

But Rasen rallied round and fought back, and just before half-time were on the scoresheet when Joe Lissaman’s free-kick reduced the deficit.

When the second half started Rasen were out of the blocks immediately, pressing the Welton goalmouth.

And the pressure soon paid off when a fine move ended with Dan Bailey getting Rasen’s second.

The home side maintained the pressure as they looked for the equalising goal, while defending solidly at the back.

But despite plenty of chances it just wasn’t to be for Rasen and the game ended 3-2 to Welton.

A good effort from the whole team, with Jak Brady getting the man-of-the-match award.

Rasen’s next game is at home to Horncastle on Sunday.