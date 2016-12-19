Derby defeat for Market Rasen Town

Market Rasen Town’s slump in form continued as they were beaten 3-0 at Louth Town on Saturday for their eighth consecutive Lincolnshire League defeat,

Michael Brown’s double and a Chris Ella sealed Rasen’s fate in the derby match as they remained in 11th place going into the three-week winter break.

The sequence of defeats - which has seen them ship 19 goals in their last four away trips - followed a contrasting run of six wins in eight games which had propelled them into the top five in October.

Town restart their campaign on Saturday, January 7 at Hykeham Town.