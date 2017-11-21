Crossland fires Brigg Town into semi-finals

Brigg Town Development ended a dismal run by chalking up their first win in 10 matches on Saturday.

The 3-0 home win over AFC Boston sent the Zebras into the semi-finals of the Lincs Challenge Cup.

Jake Crossland put the hosts in front after just five minutes and doubled the lead on the hour.

The striker completed his hat-trick in the last minute to set up a last-four showdown with Immingham Town on March 24.

Second-bottom Brigg will be hoping to take this form into the Lincolnshire League when they travel to unbeaten Skegness Town on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).