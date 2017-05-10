Brigg Town Reserves braced for Challenge Cup final

Brigg Town Reserves are hoping to finish their season on a high this weekend as they bid for silverware.

The second string meet Horncastle Town in the Lincolnshire Football League Challenge Cup final at Lincoln Moorlands Railway FC on Friday (kick-off 7.30pm).

The Reserves, who were reformed just two years ago, finished the league season comfortably mid-table in ninth, while their cup final opponents were fifth.

Horncastle had the better of both of the league meetings, winning 2-1 at home and then 3-1 in Brigg.