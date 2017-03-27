Brigg Town Reserves book cup final date

Brigg Town Reserves are one match away from winning some silverware after reaching the Lincolnshire Football League Challenge Cup final.

They thrashed Nettleham 4-1 in Saturday’s semi-final to set up a showdown with fourth-placed Horncastle Town who shaded Skegness Town 1-0 in the other last four tie.

Jack Tierney and Jonathan Nichols both scored twice after the break to seal their progress.

The final takes place at Moorlands Sports Ground, in Lincoln, on Friday, May 12 (kick-off 7.30pm).

Back in the league, Market Rasen Town were beaten once more as Sleaford Sports Amateurs won 5-1 at Rase Park on Saturday.

Town trailed just 2-1 and were still in the game at half-time, but Liam Tunstall scored twice more to complete his hat-trick and sink Rasen who are second-bottom and without a league win since mid-October.

Rasen are without a fixture this weekend, but complete their league programme with back-to-back home games.

They entertain Nettleham on Saturday, April 8 before hosting CGB Humbertherm the following Wednesday evening.

Brigg are also not in action this weekend, and return on April 8 with a home match against Lincoln Moorlands Railway (ko 3pm).