Brigg Town Reserves beaten after cup final penalty shoot-out

Brigg Town’s second string narrowly missed out on silverware after a dramatic cup final penalty shoot-out on Friday evening.

The Zebras finished strongly after falling behind to a Horncastle Town goal in the first half of the Lincolnshire League’s Challenge Cup final at Lincoln Moorlands Railway.

They equalised through a Ryan Thompson free-kick with 10 minutes left and would have gone on to win the trophy, but for a point-blank save in the dying minutes by Horncastle keeper Lewis Burchnall.

A large contingent from Brigg witnessed the nail-biting finish, after extra time had failed to separate the two sides.

Brigg defender Joshua Reid was unable to take a penalty, having been dismissed in the later stages.

Referee Neil Birkitt then ordered that a penalty saved by Burchnall had to be retaken because the keeper had come off his line.

But the Horncastle keeper had the last laugh; diving to his right to deny Brigg skipper Christopher Rodgers and win the shoot-out 7-6.

Brigg’s Adam Gowing won the man-of-the-match award.

Brigg: Cook, Kinship, Rodgers, Reid, Gray, Drinkell, Dolling, Parker, Gowing, Nicholls, Tierney, Thompson, Jaksics, Pearson, Skipworth, Goodman.