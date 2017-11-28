Blair nets hat-trick as under 16s earn first win of season

Market Rasen under 16s were at home to Horncastle on Sunday - recording their first win of the season with a 6-3 success.

Market Rasen were at their opponents from the off and scored after just 19 seconds.

A lapse in concentration on Rasen’s behalf let Horncastle in to score an equaliser, but that also proved to be the kickstart Rasen needed.

As they then took hold of the game, scoring four more goals before half time, to go in at the break 5-1 up.

Horncastle were to come out in the second half fighting and clawed a goal back after just a few minutes, but Rasen weathered the storm and had many chances to score more goals.

They did get their sixth midway through the second half to finish the game 6-3 winners.

Eric Blair scored a hat-trick and Dan Bailey netted a brace.

Joey Lissaman was also on target.

James Kirk played his first game of the season in goal and earned a well-deserved man of the match accolade.

The teams next game is a cup game away to Wyberton on December 3.