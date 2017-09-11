A league defeat for Zebras’ seconds

Brigg Town Development were beaten 3-2 at home by CGB Humbertherm on Saturday.

Callum Cutillo and Josh Goodman both netted in the first half for the Zebras, but it was to no avail as Humbertherm left the Hawthorns with the three points.

Brigg - who sit seventh in the Lincolnshire League - will travel to face fourth-placed Immingham Town on Saturday.

Kick off at the Immingham Sports Complex will be at 3pm.