Firsts taste defeat, while Jabari hits 140

Market Rasen 1sts 139, Nettleham 1sts 140-3 - Nettleham won by seven wickets.

Market Rasen Firsts tasted defeat for the first time this season after they were comprehensively beaten by Nettleham.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bowl and picked up a wicket in the third over.

Opening bowler Danny Lea was causing the home side problems as they fell to 24-3.

However, the two in-form batsmen of Will Bradford and Chris Higgins joined each other at the crease and went on the counter attack as they quickly put on 40 runs in eight overs.

The visitors introduced spin into the attack and got the wicket of Higgins for 18 just as Rasen looked to be making up for the bad start.

Bradford was then wrongly given out caught behind two overs later for 39 as Rasen struggled to drinks on 88-5.

After the drinks break Nettleham were able to put on the pressure and pick up the last five wickets for 50 runs as Rasen were bowled out for 139.

In reply Nettleham got off to a good start scoring at a decent rate.

However, with the score on 36 the home side made the breakthrough that then led to fall of two more quick wickets as Rasen piled on the pressure in hope of snatching an unlikely victory.

With the score on 56-3, Nettleham’s overseas player Girvacques de Jager played a brilliant innings as he scored 71 not out from 68 balls which included 11 fours and three sixes.

He and Tom Dalton shared a stand of 86 as Nettleham easily chased down 139 in the 28th over.

Market Rasen 2nds 119, Grimsby Town 2nd 120-7 - Town won by three wickets.

Grimsby Town and Market Rasen met for the second time in a week, this time in the Bob Welton Cup.

It was the home side who narrowly went through, and at the same time avenged the defeat they received from Market Rasen the week before.

Rasen, who only had nine men, were put into bat and started brilliantly as they raced to 30 in seven overs.

Despite Grimsby making the breakthrough, Rasen still continued to score freely.

With the score on 69-1, Jon Stephenson was caught in the deep for 36, this sparked a small collapse as Grimsby bowled Market Rasen out for 119.

However, credit goes to Liam Entwistle who scored 25 not out as he tried to push the run rate on despite losing partners at a frequent rate.

In reply, Grimsby got off to a good start and raced to 30 in no time.

Fresh from a solid knock, Liam Entwistle then took three quick wickets as he and Daniel Clark restricted Grimsby to 68-5.

Captain Ian Williams then came into the attack and took two quick wickets to create a glimmer of hope of pulling off an unlikely victory.

However, a well playedwell-played 25 from Jamie Charlton, who was well supported by the lower order, saw Grimsby to 120 and into the next round with 11 overs remaining.

Market Rasen 243, Barkston & Syston 117 - Rasen won by 126 runs.

Market Rasen Sunday made the long trip to Barkston & Syston and came away with maximum points with an emphatic 126-run victory.

Jabari Darrell (pictured) struck 140 from 83 balls, including 17 fours and five sixes.

Support came from Nick Keast (39) and Liam Entwistle (37).

The hosts were dismissed well short of the total.