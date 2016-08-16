Women’s Cricket: Record-breaking Market Rasen on track for title defence

Market Rasen Ladies put themselves in pole position to defend their county league title with a record-breaking display at Grantham.

The reigning Lincolnshire Women’s Cricket league champions travelled to Grantham off the back of a record victory at Long Sutton.

The Rasen ladies team after victory against Long Sutton EMN-160815-102439002

The visitors racked up 255-4 in their 35 overs thanks to 83 from Beth Smith and a top score of 90 from Amy Halloran, while Becki Brooker also chipped in with 33.

Brooker then starred with the ball, picking up four wickets for just two runs.

She received good support from Megan Quinlan (2 for 10) and Caitlin Phillips (2 for 2), as the hosts were skittled for just 49 to seal a 206-run win.

But Rasen were even more dominant at Grantham despite travelling with just nine players owing to holidays.

The visitors lost Smith early on, but Brooker ripped up the record books with an inspirational innings.

Carrying her bat for the full 35 overs, she hit the final two deliveries for four to bring up her double-century and end unbeaten on 200.

She received support from Scarlett Woods (24), Alicia Maxwell (14), and Catherine Fussey (14) as Rasen smashed a mammoth 330-6 from their allocation at just a shade under 10 runs an over.

Grantham, who were also forced to field a depleted team, were then bowled out for just 58 with Ellie bacon (3 for 9) clean bowling three victims and Scarlett Woods taking 2 for 24.

The record 272-run win puts Rasen clear at the top of the league with three games left.

Their run-in includes two matches against closest rivals Spalding who travel to Rase Park on Sunday, September 4 for their final home game of the season.

The team would welcome a big crowd for what could be the decisive league-winning fixture.