Washout secures promotion for Seconds

While Saturday was a washout for cricketers throughout the region, the weekend deluges sparked celebrations for Market Rasen CC Second XI.

The team collected five points for their abandoned game at Haxey which, allied with the same result as their rivals, clinched promotion from Lincolnshire County League Division Three.

The Seconds finish their campaign on Saturday when they host Broughton at Rase Park (1pm start), knowing a nine-point haul, out of a possible 20, will see them crowned champions.