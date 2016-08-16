Market Rasen Seconds prepare for top-of-table clash with handsome win

Market Rasen Second XI continued their push for promotion in Lincolnshire County League Division Three with an impressive 114-run victory over Scothern at Rase Park on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and, having invited Rasen to bat first, made a good start as they took an early wicket and restricted the home side to 15-1 off the first 12 overs.

However, the pair of Simon Bunn and Dan Quinlan got the innings going as they pushed the run rate up to 74-1 at the halfway stage of the innings.

After the drinks break, Quinlan brought up his half-century and then went on the attack, smashing fours all around the ground.

The partnership was finally broken with the score on 86 when Bunn was out for 19, having shared a second wicket partnership of 83.

Quinlan was the next man to fall when he was run out for a well-made 70.

With 15 overs left, and the score on 136-3, Liam Scales and Tom Bradford went on the offensive against a young Scothern attack, sharing a partnership of 67 in only nine overs.

Bradford departed for 36 in the final few overs, leaving Scales to continue the assault with plenty of boundaries as he brought up his half-century and finished not out on 54.

He also took Rasen past 200 as the home side closed their innings on 209-5.

Scothern’s reply began equally slowly as they struggled to 16-3 after 10 overs thanks to some tight bowling from Dan Quinlan and Daniel Clark.

Alex Stapleton (24) and Joe Atkin (34) led the recovery for the visitors, putting on 67 for the fourth wicket as they tried to see out the overs and deny the home side maximum points.

But Gary Bierlein’s introduction meant the result was never in doubt as he tore through the middle order to take 5 for 31 off 11 overs.

Clark returned to take two more wickets as Scothern were eventually bowled out for 95 in the 38th over.

The result leaves Market Rasen in second place, four points behind leaders Nettleham who they meet on Saturday in a big fixture at Mulsanne Park (1.30pm start).