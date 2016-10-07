Market Rasen Cricket Club awards night puts record-breaker Becki in spotlight

Market Rasen Cricket Club held their annual presentation evening at Rase Park.

Club chairman reported another successful season and thanked everyone who helped in running the club, while president Alan Carter handed out the awards after each team manager gave a season summary.

For one player, it was a record-breaking season. Becki Brooker’s outstanding campaign saw her break the club’s individual batting record with an unbeaten 200 to earn the Ben Williams award.

She became only the third recipient of the award and the first since 2003 when Ian Williams made 187 not out. The only other winner dates back to 1975 when Brian Reaney hit 154 not out.

The Chris Lancaster Award, for most outstanding junior, went to Mark Bedford, who was described as a credit to the club and an inspiration to the Under 15s and younger players.

Mark also received the player of the year award for the West Wold team.

Individual awards –

U9s – batting: Charlie Branch 70 runs (nett runs 50); bowling – Samuel Hawke 7 wkts, average 6.57; fielding: Adam Bedford; most improved player: Owen Belshaw; players’ player: Samuel Hawke; manager’s player: Charlie McKay.

U11s – batting: Hugh McKay; bowling: James Mason; wicketkeeping: Toby Mason; fielding: Tom Hunt; most improved player: Samuel Hawke; young player: Adam Bedford; manager’s player: Hugh McKay.

U13s – batting: Louis Herrett 38 runs; bowling: Benzley Wilson 13 wkts; fielding: Andres Peraita; player of the year: Ben Hawke.

U15s – batting: Callum Phillips; bowling: Megan Quinlan; fielding: Josh Knapton; player of the year: Jacob Bennett.

Ladies – Fielding: Becki Brooker 7 catches, 4 run outs; bowling: Scarlett Woods (league’s leading wicket-taker; batting: Becki Brooker; player’s player: Becki Brooker; Captain’s award: Catherine Fussey.

First team – fielding: Dave Papworth; batting: Tom Boryszczuk 398 runs, average 33; bowling: Ryan Penniston 20 for 282, average 14.1; players’ player: Will Bradford; captain’s player: Tom Boryszczuk.

Second team – bowling: Gary Bierlein 52 wkts; batting: Neil Davies; fielding: Carl Bierlein 6 catches, one run-out; players’ player: Gary Bierlein; captain’s player: Dan Clark.

Sunday team – fielding: Nick Keast 6 catches; batting: Nick Keast 307 runs; bowling: James Quinlan 17 for 348; players’ player: Jacob Bennett; captain’s player: Mark Bedford.