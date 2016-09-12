Market Rasen CC safe for another season in Premier

Saturday’s washout confirmed Market Rasen’s safety in Lincs County League Premier Division.
Rasen’s First XI finished 10th, one place above the drop zone and a place below local rivals Caistor.
But the lack of action also condemned Caistor’s Second XI to relegation as they finished second-bottom of Division One.
They drop into Division Two where they will face Market Rasen Second XI who were confirmed as Division Three champions.
