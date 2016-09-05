Market Rasen and Caistor derby abandoned

Market Rasen First XI look to have secured their Lincolnshire County League Premier Division status after their derby match with Caistor was abandoned on Saturday.

The penultimate match of the season was called off without a ball being bowled after persistent heavy rain hit Rase Park.

Rasen lie just one place above the relegation zone, but are 24 points clear of second-bottom Hartsholme whom they visit in their final match of the campaign on Saturday (12.30pm).

Caistor, who sit one place higher in ninth, end their season with a home fixture against second-placed Alford and District.