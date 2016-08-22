Lincs County Premier: Market Rasen CC bundled out by Scunthorpe

Market Rasen First XI slipped to just one place above the Lincs County League Premier’s trapdoor after a 64-run home defeat to Scunthorpe Town on Saturday.

Rasen won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first and the decision looked sound as Charlie Scales (3 for 32) reduced Town to 27-2.

Skipper David Brown hit an 87-ball 83 to help Scunthorpe recover, but when he was bowled by James Fussey (3 for 58), the visitors then collapsed to 138-8.

But lower order contributions from Jordan (20 not out) and Darren Quibell (28) helped the visitors use up their full allocation, bowled out tot he final ball of the 50th over for 196.

Will Bradford and Scales’ fell early to leave Rasen’s reply at an identical 27-2.

Opener Tom Borysczuk followed up his three-wicket haul by anchoring the innings, but when he was seventh man out for 63, Rasen were still 80 runs adrift.

Skipper Dale Christie chipped in with 25, but Ciaron Deegan (4 for 23) ended the Rasen innings on 132.