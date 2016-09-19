Last game of the season ends in defeat

The Market Rasen Sunday XI entered their last game of the season at home against North Scarle, with relegation already confirmed.

Winning the toss, Rasen elected to bowl first, opening up with a seam and spin combination of the always economical Megan Quinlan and captain James Snell.

Things got off to a good start for the home side when the opening batsmen decided to take a second run to the reliable fielding of Quinlan at fine leg, resulting in an easy run out, this was followed by her picking up a wicket with the ball, trapping the number three LBW.

As the innings progressed wickets did fall at a steady rate, but a solid unbeaten 46 from the number eight and some big shots near the end of the innings allowed North Scarle to finish on 164-8 from their 40 overs.

The league’s leading wicket taker James Quinlan added another three to his tally to finish with 17 for the season, Snell taking two and club debutante J. Darrell picking up a wicket with his mystery spin.

Rasen opened the batting with a mix of youth and experience with Ian Williams and Mark Bedford.

The start didn’t go as planned for the home team as confusion in the middle lead to Williams being run out for nine.

From there several Rasen batsmen attempted to grind out a score, Bedford eventually falling for nine from 42 deliveries.

As usual, the Rasen side could rely on veteran team member Andy Quinlan, who made an attacking 20 - including a six into the car park - supported by wicket keeper Shaun French, playing his last game before retiring from Sunday League cricket, who pulled out his full range of shots, hitting a six himself and even managing a reverse sweep before being dismissed for 14.

With only one other Rasen batman making it into double figures the innings finished on 87 all out from 34 overs.

The 2017 campaign will see the Market Rasen Sunday Development XI play their cricket in the Lincoln and District League Division Three.