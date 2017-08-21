County League cricket: Rasen First XI pip Cherry in vital win

Market Rasen CC First XI earned a vital win against Cherry Willingham on Saturday in a close Lincs County League Premier fixture at Rase Park.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first, making a steady start to the game.

However, when the first wicket fell on 25, Cherry began to put the pressure on the Rasen batsmen as they took a further four wickets for 45 runs to leave the home side struggling on 69-5.

Chris Higgins (34) and Ian Williams (22) shared stand of 48 for the sixth wicket as they went past the 100 mark, and thanks to a late flurry of runs, Rasen were able to post a competitive total of 167 thanks to a quickfire 33 from Rob Chamberlin.

After the interval, Rasen started on top as openers Will Bradford and Jabari Darrell bowled with pace and aggression to take three early wickets and leave the visitors on 32-3.

With Rasen taking regular wickets, the visitors struggled to put a notable partnership together.

Will Carter demonstrated his ability as he took the responsibility of scoring the majority of the runs.

When he passed his half-century, Cherry still had a glimmer of hope despite Matt Rutherford and Chris Higgins taking three and four wickets respectively to leave Cherry on 98-8.

Carter was joined at the crease by James Gray and the pair shared a stand of 46 to bring Cherry close to victory.

However the game reached a dramatic conclusion when Rutherford took the last two wickets in the 44th over to bowl Cherry out for 144 and see Rasen to an important victory.

Rasen Firsts travel to Holton-le-Clay on Saturday and then welcome Scothern on Bank Holiday Monday. Both matches start 12.30pm.